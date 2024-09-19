Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Halmahera, Indonesia
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia, on Thursday. The quake, reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:28 IST
Authorities are assessing the impact and determining the need for emergency response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
