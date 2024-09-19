Left Menu

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Halmahera, Indonesia

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia, on Thursday. The quake, reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:28 IST
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Halmahera, Indonesia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Halmahera, Indonesia, on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ reported, adding to the series of seismic activities in the region.

Authorities are assessing the impact and determining the need for emergency response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024