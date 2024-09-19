Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu Advocates for Cleanliness During Safai Mitra Sammelan

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:49 IST
cleanliness
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday underscored the critical role of cleanliness in ensuring a healthy and developed India, urging citizens to actively participate in cleanliness initiatives. Speaking at the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain, Murmu lauded Indore for retaining the top spot in the national cleanliness survey for the seventh consecutive year and hailed Bhopal as the cleanest state capital.

"It gives me immense happiness to honor safai mitras," Murmu stated, emphasizing the significance of recognizing sanitation workers. She called on the public to contribute to the Swachh Bharat Mission, aligning their efforts with Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of cleanliness.

Murmu highlighted the Swachh Bharat Mission's extensive impact, citing the construction of over 11 crore toilets, which addressed open defecation issues, and the creation of 2.25 lakh community cleanliness complexes. The mission has notably reduced child mortality rates and healthcare costs for rural families. She also praised the government's initiative to build separate toilets for girls, enhancing their literacy levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

