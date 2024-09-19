Left Menu

No Water Supply in Parts of Delhi for 12 Hours Due to Maintenance

On Friday, parts of Delhi will experience a 12-hour water supply disruption due to maintenance work. Areas affected include Civil Lines, Kamla Nagar, and South Delhi. Residents are advised to use water judiciously while tankers will be available on demand.

On Friday, parts of Delhi will be without water for 12 hours due to essential maintenance work, according to the Delhi Jal Board.

The affected regions encompass Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, and more. The shutdown is due to a repair of a leaking 500 mm dia Rising Main at Chandrawal Water Works.

Delhi Jal Board advises residents to use water judiciously, with water tankers available on request from the DJB helpline or central control room.

