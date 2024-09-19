Teen Girl Mauled to Death by Leopard in Udaipur

A 16-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Undithal village under Gogunda police station area. Kamla had gone to graze goats in the jungle on Wednesday afternoon. When she did not return by evening, her family began searching for her.

Villagers and family members scoured the jungle and discovered her body Thursday morning. The leopard had attacked her face, back, and chest, according to Gogunda SHO Shaitan Singh Nathawat.

A forest department team has also reached the site to investigate the matter and to trap the leopard.

(With inputs from agencies.)