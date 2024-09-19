ISRO’s Advanced EOIR Payload: Revolutionizing Environmental Monitoring
ISRO's Electro Optical-Infrared (EOIR) payload on the EOS-08 satellite has commenced operations, offering advanced thermal imaging capabilities. Processed data from EOIR will aid in applications such as agricultural optimization, wildfire management, and urban heat mapping. The payload's high-resolution thermal data promises actionable insights for environmental and climate challenges.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced on Thursday that the Electro Optical-Infrared (EOIR) payload on its latest Earth Observation Satellite 'EOS-08' has commenced operations. This advanced payload offers exceptional thermal imaging capabilities.
The EOIR data, processed using algorithms and software developed by the Space Applications Centre (SAC-ISRO) and National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC-ISRO), is being transformed into actionable insights. These are expected to support a wide range of applications including optimising agricultural practices, managing wildfires, and addressing urban heat challenges.
The EOS-08 satellite was launched on August 16 aboard the third developmental flight of the small satellite launch vehicle SSLV-D3. The EOIR payload, alongside the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) payload and the SiC UV Dosimeter, represents a significant advancement in thermal imaging technology. Initial images captured by the EOIR payload showcase its high-resolution capabilities, crucial for precise applications like agricultural management, wildfire detection, and urban heat island mapping.
