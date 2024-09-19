Left Menu

Odisha Floods: Subarnarekha River Overflows, Thousands Affected

The flood crisis in Odisha's Balasore district persists as the Subarnarekha River flows above the danger level, marooning villages. The situation is slowly improving with water levels receding. Over 39,000 people across multiple districts have been affected, with rescue teams deployed and relief efforts underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:18 IST
The persistent flood situation in Odisha's Balasore district continues to cause alarm. Despite signs of improvement, Subarnarekha River remains above the danger mark, submerging numerous villages, officials report.

Water Resources Department officials note that the river's levels are slowly receding. Chief Engineer Chandrasekhar Padhi stated that increased drainage from affected villages has led to hopes of further water reduction in the next 24 hours. The Jalaka River's water level is also falling, although it remains near the danger threshold.

The Balasore district administration has evacuated 21,076 individuals to safer locations, providing shelter for displaced residents. Around 35,654 people in five blocks are impacted, and relief centers are actively supporting them. Meanwhile, neighboring Mayurbhanj district faces similar challenges with 101 inundated villages. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing with numerous teams deployed. A total of 39,002 individuals across several districts are directly struck by the floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

