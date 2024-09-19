Innovative Nanomaterial S-CMC-nZVI Shows Promise in Tackling Groundwater Contamination

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have pioneered a groundbreaking nanomaterial-based solution designed to tackle heavy metal contamination in groundwater.

Groundwater, an essential resource for drinking water across India, faces significant health risks due to contaminants like chromium. The new approach focuses on utilizing iron nanoparticles for on-site remediation, an alternative to conventional methods that require off-site purification.

The study, published in the Journal of Water Process Engineering, highlights the material's 99% efficiency in removing chromium, even under varying conditions. The researchers believe this technology could be highly beneficial in remediating contaminated sites such as Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru.

