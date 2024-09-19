Left Menu

Innovative Nanomaterial S-CMC-nZVI Shows Promise in Tackling Groundwater Contamination

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have developed a nanomaterial-based solution, S-CMC-nZVI, to reduce heavy metals like chromium in groundwater. The material is highly effective, demonstrating nearly 99% efficiency in various conditions. It offers a promising on-site remediation solution for contaminants in groundwater and sediments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:55 IST
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have pioneered a groundbreaking nanomaterial-based solution designed to tackle heavy metal contamination in groundwater.

Groundwater, an essential resource for drinking water across India, faces significant health risks due to contaminants like chromium. The new approach focuses on utilizing iron nanoparticles for on-site remediation, an alternative to conventional methods that require off-site purification.

The study, published in the Journal of Water Process Engineering, highlights the material's 99% efficiency in removing chromium, even under varying conditions. The researchers believe this technology could be highly beneficial in remediating contaminated sites such as Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru.

