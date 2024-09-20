Nikkei Futures Steady Post BOJ Announcement
The Nikkei share average futures remained largely unchanged following the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy settings steady. Futures were up by 2.1% at 0255 GMT, shortly after the announcement, while the cash market was closed for midday recess, set to reopen at 0330 GMT.
Updated: 20-09-2024 08:29 IST
- Country:
- Japan
