Nikkei Futures Steady Post BOJ Announcement

The Nikkei share average futures remained largely unchanged following the Bank of Japan's decision to keep policy settings steady. Futures were up by 2.1% at 0255 GMT, shortly after the announcement, while the cash market was closed for midday recess, set to reopen at 0330 GMT.

  • Japan

Japan's Nikkei share average futures remained largely steady following the Bank of Japan's widely anticipated decision to leave policy settings unchanged on Friday.

At 0255 GMT, shortly after the announcement, Nikkei futures were 2.1% higher. The cash market was shut for its midday break, set to reopen at 0330 GMT.

