Catastrophic Floods Devastate Central and West Africa
Torrential rains have led to disastrous floods across Central and West Africa, affecting over 4 million people. In Maiduguri, Nigeria, hundreds have been killed or displaced. The floods have worsened humanitarian crises previously caused by insurgencies and have highlighted Africa's vulnerability to extreme weather conditions.
- Country:
- Nigeria
Central and West Africa are grappling with the worst floods in decades, which have claimed over 1,000 lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of residents. Maiduguri, Nigeria's Borno state capital, saw inmates fleeing underwater prisons and streets flooded with crocodile and snake corpses among human casualties.
The disastrous floods have exacerbated existing humanitarian crises in Chad, Nigeria, Mali, and Niger, with the UN reporting a threefold increase in affected individuals compared to last year. Local authorities are struggling to provide assistance, as the World Food Programme and USAID step in with emergency aid.
Despite Africa contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions, the region remains highly vulnerable to extreme weather, the World Meteorological Organisation stated. The economic burden of adapting to such events could range from $30-50 billion annually over the next decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
