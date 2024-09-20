Left Menu

Tripura CM Lays Foundation for ADB-Funded Water Improvement Initiative

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the foundation of an Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded water supply improvement project for 12 towns. The ADB has allotted Rs 530 crore, of which Rs 330 crore has been released. The project aims to improve water supply for 75,000 families in three years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:39 IST
Tripura CM Lays Foundation for ADB-Funded Water Improvement Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for an Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded water supply improvement project on Friday, targeting enhancements across 12 towns in the state.

The ADB has sanctioned Rs 530 crore for the project, with Rs 330 crore already disbursed. The project aims to bolster water supply to 75,000 families.

During the ceremony at Udaipur in Gomati district, the chief minister detailed the plan, which includes laying 305 km of water pipelines, constructing 25 deep tubewells, 18 iron removal plants, and four water treatment plants. The initiative is expected to be completed within three years.

Saha urged officials to ensure the proper use of the funds and extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support in securing the ADB-funded project for the northeastern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024