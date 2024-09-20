Tripura CM Lays Foundation for ADB-Funded Water Improvement Initiative

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha ceremoniously laid the foundation stone for an Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded water supply improvement project on Friday, targeting enhancements across 12 towns in the state.

The ADB has sanctioned Rs 530 crore for the project, with Rs 330 crore already disbursed. The project aims to bolster water supply to 75,000 families.

During the ceremony at Udaipur in Gomati district, the chief minister detailed the plan, which includes laying 305 km of water pipelines, constructing 25 deep tubewells, 18 iron removal plants, and four water treatment plants. The initiative is expected to be completed within three years.

Saha urged officials to ensure the proper use of the funds and extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support in securing the ADB-funded project for the northeastern state.

(With inputs from agencies.)