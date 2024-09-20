Left Menu

Finance Minister Stresses Timely Utilisation of Housing and Urban Affairs Capex Plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' capex plan, emphasizing timely and efficient use of funds. Discussions included the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme and budgetary concerns for FY 2024-25. Sitharaman also focused on capex targets for urban transport projects like Metro Rail and RRTS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:12 IST
Finance Minister Stresses Timely Utilisation of Housing and Urban Affairs Capex Plan
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the capital expenditure (capex) plan of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Friday, stressing the need for timely and efficient utilization of allocated funds.

A focal point of the discussions was the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme, a vital initiative aimed at providing affordable housing to urban residents.

The Finance Minister highlighted the necessity of accelerating progress under this scheme to cater to the housing needs of urban India, according to a post on X by the finance ministry.

This review meeting is part of a series designed to track significant capex allocations outlined in the Union Budget.

For the financial year 2024-25, a budgetary allocation of Rs 28,628 crore has been marked for capital expenditure. Emphasizing the necessity of meeting set deadlines, Sitharaman encouraged officials to ensure full utilization of these funds by the end of the financial year.

Additionally, Sitharaman urged the Urban Affairs Ministry to meet capex targets for crucial urban transport projects including Metro Rail and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024