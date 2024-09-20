MCD to Combat Waterlogging in Old Rajender Nagar with New Drainage System

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to tackle the persistent waterlogging issue in Old Rajender Nagar by constructing a new drainage system on Satpal Bhatia Marg, according to an official statement released on Friday. The project, estimated to cost Rs 2.74 crore, aims to channel excess stormwater away from the area during heavy rains, thus preventing flooding.

Tenders have been issued for the construction of drains on both sides of Satpal Bhatia Marg, from Pusa Road to Shankar Road in Ward 141. The MCD expects to issue the work order soon. In tandem, the Karol Bagh Zone has initiated a special drive to de-silt covered drains within its jurisdiction, ensuring efficient water drainage.

The sanitation staff has successfully de-silted drains in all 13 wards and embarked on cleaning bell mouths and gully gratings. So far, 76 nalahs, 5,940 gully gratings, and 1,435 bell mouths have been cleaned. On top of that, sanitation workers from the DEMS have been deployed for night shifts to handle emergencies caused by heavy rains, ensuring faster response times and maintaining public safety during inclement weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)