MCD to Combat Waterlogging in Old Rajender Nagar with New Drainage System
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will construct a new drainage system on Satpal Bhatia Marg in Old Rajender Nagar to address waterlogging issues. The project, costing Rs 2.74 crore, will direct excess stormwater away, preventing flooding. The MCD has also launched a special drive to de-silt drainage systems in Karol Bagh Zone.
- Country:
- India
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to tackle the persistent waterlogging issue in Old Rajender Nagar by constructing a new drainage system on Satpal Bhatia Marg, according to an official statement released on Friday. The project, estimated to cost Rs 2.74 crore, aims to channel excess stormwater away from the area during heavy rains, thus preventing flooding.
Tenders have been issued for the construction of drains on both sides of Satpal Bhatia Marg, from Pusa Road to Shankar Road in Ward 141. The MCD expects to issue the work order soon. In tandem, the Karol Bagh Zone has initiated a special drive to de-silt covered drains within its jurisdiction, ensuring efficient water drainage.
The sanitation staff has successfully de-silted drains in all 13 wards and embarked on cleaning bell mouths and gully gratings. So far, 76 nalahs, 5,940 gully gratings, and 1,435 bell mouths have been cleaned. On top of that, sanitation workers from the DEMS have been deployed for night shifts to handle emergencies caused by heavy rains, ensuring faster response times and maintaining public safety during inclement weather.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swachh Bharat Mission: Saving Infant Lives through Sanitation
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Delhi Sanitation Worker
Sanitation Workers in Thane Call Off Hunger Strike
Sanitation Worker Arrested for Allegedly Molesting 12-Year-Old in Thane
ADB Approves $100M Loan to Strengthen Sri Lanka's Water Supply and Sanitation Reforms for Climate Resilience