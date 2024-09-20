Left Menu

MCD to Combat Waterlogging in Old Rajender Nagar with New Drainage System

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will construct a new drainage system on Satpal Bhatia Marg in Old Rajender Nagar to address waterlogging issues. The project, costing Rs 2.74 crore, will direct excess stormwater away, preventing flooding. The MCD has also launched a special drive to de-silt drainage systems in Karol Bagh Zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:04 IST
MCD to Combat Waterlogging in Old Rajender Nagar with New Drainage System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to tackle the persistent waterlogging issue in Old Rajender Nagar by constructing a new drainage system on Satpal Bhatia Marg, according to an official statement released on Friday. The project, estimated to cost Rs 2.74 crore, aims to channel excess stormwater away from the area during heavy rains, thus preventing flooding.

Tenders have been issued for the construction of drains on both sides of Satpal Bhatia Marg, from Pusa Road to Shankar Road in Ward 141. The MCD expects to issue the work order soon. In tandem, the Karol Bagh Zone has initiated a special drive to de-silt covered drains within its jurisdiction, ensuring efficient water drainage.

The sanitation staff has successfully de-silted drains in all 13 wards and embarked on cleaning bell mouths and gully gratings. So far, 76 nalahs, 5,940 gully gratings, and 1,435 bell mouths have been cleaned. On top of that, sanitation workers from the DEMS have been deployed for night shifts to handle emergencies caused by heavy rains, ensuring faster response times and maintaining public safety during inclement weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024