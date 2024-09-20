Union Minister Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Drug Testing Facility at NIPER Guwahati

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has inaugurated the Central Animal Facility and In vitro Drug Testing Facility at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Assam's Kamrup district.

Terming the new facilities as a significant national asset, Majumdar said they reinforce a commitment to pharmaceutical research and innovation, launched under the Science and Technology Intervention in North Eastern Region (STINER) programme.

The state-of-the-art facilities are designed to enhance capabilities in drug discovery and development, providing essential resources for rigorous testing and evaluation in the North East, Majumdar noted.

