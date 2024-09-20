Left Menu

Union Minister Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Drug Testing Facility at NIPER Guwahati

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar inaugurated the Central Animal Facility and In vitro Drug Testing Facility at NIPER in Kamrup, Assam. This facility aims to bolster pharmaceutical research and testing, addressing research gaps in drug discovery and safety for herbal medicines from the North East region. It was funded by a Rs 17.5 crore grant under the STINER programme.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has inaugurated the Central Animal Facility and In vitro Drug Testing Facility at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Assam's Kamrup district.

Terming the new facilities as a significant national asset, Majumdar said they reinforce a commitment to pharmaceutical research and innovation, launched under the Science and Technology Intervention in North Eastern Region (STINER) programme.

The state-of-the-art facilities are designed to enhance capabilities in drug discovery and development, providing essential resources for rigorous testing and evaluation in the North East, Majumdar noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

