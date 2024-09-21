Left Menu

Odd News Briefs: From F1 Swearing Saga to Spain's Heroic Viticulture

This piece of odd news highlights two intriguing stories: Max Verstappen's opposition to restrictions on F1 drivers' language, and the grape harvest in Spain's Ribeira Sacra region, where 'heroic viticulture' requires workers to handpick grapes on steep terraced hills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:25 IST
Odd News Briefs: From F1 Swearing Saga to Spain's Heroic Viticulture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Max Verstappen has expressed his criticism of the call for less swearing among Formula One drivers. Verstappen argued that if bad language is a concern, the sport should reconsider airing team radio interactions. His comments follow FIA head Mohammed Ben Sulayem's comparison of F1 drivers to foul-mouthed rappers and a request to reduce swearing on live broadcasts.

Meanwhile, in Spain's Ribeira Sacra wine region, local and Moldovan laborers engage in 'heroic viticulture' by handpicking grapes on steep terraced hills. This region, known for its indigo-hued grapes and quaint Romanesque churches and monasteries, demands great skill and bravery from its grape harvesters, who navigate risky drops to cultivate the land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024