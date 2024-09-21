In a recent development, Max Verstappen has expressed his criticism of the call for less swearing among Formula One drivers. Verstappen argued that if bad language is a concern, the sport should reconsider airing team radio interactions. His comments follow FIA head Mohammed Ben Sulayem's comparison of F1 drivers to foul-mouthed rappers and a request to reduce swearing on live broadcasts.

Meanwhile, in Spain's Ribeira Sacra wine region, local and Moldovan laborers engage in 'heroic viticulture' by handpicking grapes on steep terraced hills. This region, known for its indigo-hued grapes and quaint Romanesque churches and monasteries, demands great skill and bravery from its grape harvesters, who navigate risky drops to cultivate the land.

