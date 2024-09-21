Left Menu

Overnight Russian Missile Strike Devastates Kryvyi Rih

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine killed a 12-year-old boy and two elderly women, injuring three others. The attack, which occurred overnight, also resulted in the destruction of two buildings and damage to 20 others. Kryvyi Rih often faces air strikes due to its proximity to Russian-occupied territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:17 IST
Overnight Russian Missile Strike Devastates Kryvyi Rih
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A tragic overnight missile strike by Russia on Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, took the lives of a 12-year-old boy and two elderly women, regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Saturday. 'Another terrifying enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih. In the middle of the night, when the city slept,' Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Lysak confirmed that three more individuals sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment for medium severity injuries. The victims included two elderly women, aged 75 and 79. In addition to the casualties, the attack resulted in the destruction of two buildings and damaged 20 more.

Kryvyi Rih, a major steel-producing city, lies just over 40 miles from the nearest Russian-held territory and frequently endures air strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

