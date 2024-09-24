Left Menu

Hurricane John Threatens Mexico's Southern Coast

Mexico's top disaster agency has issued a red alert for parts of the southern Pacific coast as Hurricane John strengthens to Category 2. The storm threatens Guerrero and Oaxaca states, prompting warnings of flooding and strong winds. Coastal communities are urged to seek shelter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 06:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 06:19 IST
Hurricane John Threatens Mexico's Southern Coast

Mexico's top disaster agency issued a red alert for parts of the country's southern Pacific coast on Monday after Hurricane John rapidly strengthened to a Category 2 storm and threatened to get stronger before making landfall in the coming hours. The national Civil Protection agency issued its most serious warning for coastal regions of Mexico's southern Guerrero and Oaxaca states, warning residents to seek shelter until authorities give the all-clear.

The agency said the storm's current path put it on track to make landfall between Copala, Guerrero, and Santiago Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca, between 9 p.m. (0300 GMT) and 1 a.m. local time. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of 'imminent' flooding, storm surges, and hurricane-force winds as the storm loomed just about 30 miles (48 km) from Guerrero's Punta Maldonado early on Monday evening, blowing maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour (170 kph).

The storm was likely to intensify before making landfall late on Monday or early Tuesday, the Miami-based hurricane center said in a statement. 'John could become a major hurricane before making landfall along the coast of southern Mexico,' the NHC said.

In the typically laid-back surfer getaway of Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, residents on Monday hurried to tow in boats and put away beach chairs. 'We're very concerned,' said restaurant-owner Paula Sanchez, who said hurricanes in the area had become stronger in recent years.

'Let's hope that God will divert (this storm),' Sanchez added. Education officials announced school closures in parts of Oaxaca and Guerrero as the storm approached, and Mexico's state power firm CFE said it was moving worker convoys to Oaxaca ahead of John's arrival.

A hurricane warning is in place for areas from the famous beach resort of Acapulco, which is still recovering from last year's Hurricane Otis, as far east as the Oaxacan tourist hub of Huatulco. A tropical storm warning stretched east of Huatulco to the major port of Salina Cruz, home of Mexican state-run oil company Pemex's largest domestic refinery.

NHC warned that heavy rainfall from John may cause 'significant and possibly catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides,' that will affect the Mexican states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and southeast Guerrero through Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

Narendra Modi Highlights India's Growth at Tech Roundtable in New York

 Global
2
Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

Cyber Warfare Escalates: Taiwanese Group Targets Mainland China

 Global
3
Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

Bitcoin Surges Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

 Singapore
4
Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

Modi Strengthens Bilateral Ties with World Leaders at UNGA

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Digital Economy: How Electronic Signatures Drive Trust and Security

Urban vs Rural: Real-Time Indicators in Forecasting Household Welfare During the Pandemic

Understanding Trust in C2C E-Commerce: Key Influencers and Pathways for Future Study

Exploring Soundscapes in Robotic Storytelling: Effects on Engagement and Genre Variation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024