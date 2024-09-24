Hurricane John Takes Mexico by Storm: Rapidly Intensifies to Category 3 Hurricane

Hurricane John rapidly intensified into a Category 3 hurricane on Monday, taking authorities and residents along Mexico's southern coast by surprise. The US National Hurricane Centre reported that the storm, with 120 mph winds, is dangerously close to the coast, prompting immediate evacuation orders.

Forecasters predict that John will make landfall late Monday night, impacting Punta Maldonado head-on and battering tourist hubs Acapulco and Puerto Escondido. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador urged residents to prioritize safety over material possessions.

Authorities, caught off-guard by the sudden surge in strength, have already begun disaster response measures, including evacuations and the suspension of classes in coastal areas. The hurricane's rapid intensification is attributed to warmer ocean waters and increased occurrence of such phenomena, raising concerns about prolonged impacts on the region.

