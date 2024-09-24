Russia's Overnight Assault on Ukraine Disrupts Power, Damages Energy Infrastructure

An overnight assault by Russia on Ukraine's central region of Poltava has left 20 settlements without power, following damage to the area's energy infrastructure, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Debris from falling drones led to damage on several homes, although no casualties were reported, stated regional governor Filip Pronin on the Telegram messaging app. Emergency services are currently working to restore power in the affected areas.

In the northeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, Monday's attack resulted in one fatality and seven injuries, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov. The Ukrainian air force managed to shoot down 66 drones, but lost track of 13 of the 81 unmanned aerial vehicles launched by Russia, along with four missiles.

Authorities in the Kyiv region have managed to extinguish two fires caused by the assault, but no homes or critical infrastructure were hit, reported regional governor Ruslan Kravchenko.

(With inputs from agencies.)