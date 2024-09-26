Left Menu

Dollar's Rally Amid Federal Reserve Speculations

The dollar gained strength after its largest rally since June, as traders awaited speeches from key Federal Reserve policy makers for signals on future interest rate cuts. Divergent views among Fed leaders added to the market's uncertainty. Jobless claims data and upcoming Fed remarks will be closely watched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 08:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 08:05 IST
The dollar held steady on Thursday, marking its sharpest rise since early June. Traders are now keenly focused on upcoming speeches by top Federal Reserve officials for insights into the future pace of interest rate cuts. The U.S. currency surged overnight, rebounding from a prolonged decline against the euro and sterling.

Although the reasons behind the rebound were not immediately clear, investors are reassessing the likelihood of future U.S. rate cuts. This comes as Fed leaders have offered varying perspectives this week. For instance, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler recently endorsed a half-point rate cut, while others like Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee have emphasized caution to avoid hampering economic stability.

Later today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and several other Fed officials, including New York Fed President John Williams, are slated to speak. Market participants will also closely analyze the weekly U.S. jobless claims data, as the Federal Reserve shifts its focus towards employment metrics. These developments follow recent speculation about the Fed's possible upcoming 50-basis point rate reduction in November. Meanwhile, global currency movements remained dynamic, with significant fluctuations observed in the euro, yen, and Australian dollar.

