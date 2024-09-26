Mumbai Floods: Torrential Rains Paralyze City, Claim Lives

Torrential rain lashed India's financial capital Mumbai, leading to widespread flooding that claimed the lives of at least four individuals. The deluge not only paralyzed the city but also prompted the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday.

Parts of Mumbai recorded roughly 275 mm (11 inches) of rain on Wednesday evening, severely disrupting road traffic and delaying trains relied upon by millions of residents daily.

Officials confirmed the fatalities and issued a citywide red alert, urging citizens to stay indoors. Fishermen were also advised to avoid the shores until Friday.

Drone footage shared on social media depicted highways clogged with both moving and abandoned vehicles, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Meanwhile, India's monsoon season, which began in June, has been extended beyond its usual end date, impacting crop harvest in some states while replenishing water reservoirs.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecasted for parts of the southern state of Telengana, according to the weather office.

