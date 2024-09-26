Switzerland's Wolf Cull Sparks Farmers' Relief, Conservationists' Fury

Switzerland granted approval to five districts on Thursday to shoot wolves following reports of livestock attacks. This decision has pleased many farmers but angered conservationists who argue the culls have gone too far.

The government permitted the elimination of three entire wolf packs in the southwestern Valais canton and targeting any wolves straying beyond the boundaries of Switzerland's only national park in the eastern canton of Grisons. Swiss National Park officials warned that significantly reducing wolf numbers would complicate controlling red deer populations harming the forests.

A statement from the park's management team expressed great regret over the decision. The wolf population in the Alpine country has rebounded to over 300 from less than 50 a decade ago, leading to heated debates on their regulation. Switzerland enacted a law in 2022 easing the shooting of these predators, whose global resurgence has similarly sparked controversies in the U.S., France, and Germany.

Conservationists claim Bern's policies jeopardize the Grey Wolf's survival in both Switzerland and the broader European Alps. However, farmers' associations argue the measures are insufficient, urging stricter laws to allow shooting wolves without prior permission. The government approved culls in Ticino, St Gallen, Vaud, Grisons, and Valais under the 2022 law but did not specify numbers. One request from Valais was denied due to insufficient evidence of the wolves' impact, and Grisons officials announced local hunters would begin the cull immediately.

Last weekend, a vote dismissed a proposal for enhanced protection of natural habitats from pollution and development, causing further dismay among conservationists.

