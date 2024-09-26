Accelerating Rainwater Harvesting: Government Emphasizes Cross-Ministry Collaboration

The Jal Shakti Ministry on Thursday convened a high-level meeting aimed at accelerating the implementation of artificial recharge structures for rainwater harvesting, as part of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative.

The meeting emphasized the necessity for a unified cross-ministry approach to prioritize water conservation on a national scale, in alignment with the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain 2024' campaign.

Key ministries were urged to closely collaborate and leverage existing schemes and resources to construct recharge systems such as borewell replenishment structures and shafts to enhance groundwater levels.

Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation, highlighted the importance of inter-sectoral efforts to widen community participation in water conservation activities.

She mentioned that the JSJB initiative was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month in Surat.

Discussions included action points for ministries to develop mission-mode plans to improve rainwater harvesting structures, especially for groundwater replenishment.

Mukherjee stressed the need for community engagement through ministries like education and youth affairs to raise awareness and foster grassroots involvement.

Ministries were advised to focus on affordable, small-scale recharge structures tailored to local needs. Public Sector Undertakings and industries were also called to contribute via corporate social responsibility initiatives.

A real-time monitoring dashboard is being developed on the 'Catch the Rain' portal to ensure accountability and track progress. Ministries and departments will update the portal to ensure transparency and efficient effort tracking.

The meeting reiterated the significance of coordinated government efforts to address India's water crisis and secure long-term water sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)