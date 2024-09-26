Left Menu

Urban Development Minister Emphasizes Digital Governance Transformation in Himachal Pradesh

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced plans to transform Himachal Pradesh's urban areas into vibrant centers. Speaking at the National Urban Convention 2024, Singh discussed initiatives such as the Urban Platform for Delivery of Online Governance (UPYOG) and highlighted the need for improved connectivity and infrastructure in the state.

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said about 10 per cent of the population in Himachal Pradesh resides in urban areas, emphasizing the state government's commitment to transforming them into vibrant and developed urban centers.

Speaking as a guest of honour and panelist at the National Urban Convention 2024 organized by the Praja Foundation in New Delhi, Singh underlined that Dharamshala and Shimla are emerging as smart cities. The convention also saw the launch of the Urban Governance Index 2024.

Singh highlighted the state government's initiative to implement the Urban Platform for Delivery of Online Governance (UPYOG) under the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM). This move aims to offer integrated end-to-end solutions and enhance the citizen experience of municipal services through a statewide digital service delivery infrastructure. The minister stressed the importance of international air connectivity and a strengthened railway network to facilitate rapid urbanization and mentioned that the state has developed a robust road network.

