FEMA Chief Urges Preparedness as Hurricane Helene Approaches

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell urged Americans in Hurricane Helene's path to take the storm seriously and heed local officials' evacuation orders. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida soon. Criswell plans to visit the affected region to assess damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 22:49 IST
Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell on Thursday urged Americans in the path of Hurricane Helene not to underestimate the storm's impact, hours before it was expected to make landfall in Florida.

"Take the storm seriously. People in Hurricane Helene's path, you need to listen to your local officials if they tell you to evacuate," Criswell told reporters at the White House, adding that she plans to travel to the region on Friday to assess damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

