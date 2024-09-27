Hurricane John Reintensifies: Mexico's Coast Under Siege

Hurricane John strengthened once again on Thursday as it hurled rain at Mexico's southwestern coast, impacting ports and tourist hotspots in an area already soaked by the slow-moving storm system. The storm had weakened and then strengthened again, disrupting major cargo ports and temporarily shutting local airports. It has claimed at least five lives, mostly due to mudslides.

John's unpredictable behavior, referred to as a 'zombie' storm by meteorologists, is not unprecedented. AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell described the storm using a term coined in 2020, indicating storms that dissipate before strengthening again. John has moved menacingly near the coastline since Monday, causing significant disruptions.

The storm's slow movement and lack of large-scale steering forces make it prone to reintensify, posing further threats to the Mexican coast with extreme rainfall. Guerrero state saw uprooted trees, power outages, and deadly landslides. Governor Evelyn Salgado has urged residents to take precautions as rains continue to flood areas like Acapulco, still reeling from last year's Hurricane Otis.

Currently, Hurricane John is stationary 55 miles southwest of Lazaro Cardenas, with sustained winds of 75 mph. The National Hurricane Center expects it to continue affecting the southwest coast, likely causing catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides. Experts like Alex DaSilva and Andra Garner point to warm sea temperatures as a factor in the storm's rapid reintensification, warning that such conditions could cause more frequent intensified storms in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)