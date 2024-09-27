Insights from Spaceflight Radiation to Pears of the Future

Current science news briefs include groundbreaking research and developments in space and agriculture. Scientists have utilized mannequins and sensors aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft to gather vital data on radiation exposure for astronauts. This endeavor aims to enhance protection during long missions, such as a journey to Mars.

In another compelling discovery, researchers studying a rocky planet orbiting a white dwarf have found potential parallels to Earth's distant future. This cold planet, located 4,200 light-years away, offers clues on how Earth might endure the sun's eventual demise.

Belgian climate scientists, experimenting in Limburg, are growing pears in controlled environments to foresee the impacts of climate change by 2040. Their innovative research aims to aid fruit growers in adapting to global warming. Meanwhile, NASA's Crew-9 mission with SpaceX has been postponed to September 28 due to Tropical Storm Helene.

