Hippocampus's Hidden Role in Muscle Memory Revealed

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have uncovered an unexpected role of the hippocampus in developing muscle memory, crucial for fluid movements seen in skilled performers like musicians and athletes. Traditionally, muscle memory has been associated with the brain's motor areas such as the basal ganglia and cerebellum.

In the study, non-professional keyboard players showed increased hippocampal activity while performing well-practised finger sequences, challenging long-held beliefs about the brain's memory systems. The findings, published in The Journal of Neuroscience, provide insights into the collaborative nature of episodic and procedural memory systems.

The researchers suggest that this connection could lead to innovative rehabilitation therapies for neurological disorders affecting motor functions. Future studies may explore interactions between different brain memory systems, opening new avenues for improving motor function and cognition.

