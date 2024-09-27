Left Menu

Hippocampus's Hidden Role in Muscle Memory Revealed

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Birmingham reveals that the hippocampus, known for episodic memory, is involved in muscle memory. fMRI scans showed increased hippocampal activity in non-professional keyboard players executing well-practised finger sequences. These findings suggest significant interactions between episodic and procedural memory systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:42 IST
Hippocampus's Hidden Role in Muscle Memory Revealed
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the University of Birmingham have uncovered an unexpected role of the hippocampus in developing muscle memory, crucial for fluid movements seen in skilled performers like musicians and athletes. Traditionally, muscle memory has been associated with the brain's motor areas such as the basal ganglia and cerebellum.

In the study, non-professional keyboard players showed increased hippocampal activity while performing well-practised finger sequences, challenging long-held beliefs about the brain's memory systems. The findings, published in The Journal of Neuroscience, provide insights into the collaborative nature of episodic and procedural memory systems.

The researchers suggest that this connection could lead to innovative rehabilitation therapies for neurological disorders affecting motor functions. Future studies may explore interactions between different brain memory systems, opening new avenues for improving motor function and cognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024