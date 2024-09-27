Rising Human-Wildlife Conflicts in Katarniaghat and Bahraich: Villages on High Alert

Four individuals, among them three children, sustained injuries in separate human-wildlife conflict incidents across various sections of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary and the Bahraich forest division, officials reported on Friday.

The troubling events transpired from Thursday evening into the late night, according to the officials.

In Harakhapur village within the Katarniaghat range, a farmer named Madhusudan (35) was attacked by a leopard while working alone in a field, confirmed B Shivshankar, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Katarniaghat. He stated, ''Madhusudan sustained neck injuries and was initially treated at a local hospital, then referred to Bahraich Medical College.''

Another attack in the Sujoli range targeting Sahibha (13) while she slept in her home's outer courtyard was also attributed to a leopard. Her family and nearby villagers managed to scare the animal away, although she sustained severe neck injuries and was referred to Lucknow's trauma center.

Over in the Bahraich forest division, two more incidents compounded fears. In Ghoomni village, six-month-old Aroosh narrowly escaped a wild animal's grasp thanks to swift intervention by villagers, and similarly, Mamta (5) was saved by her family during an attack in Nakha village.

Both forest departments continue to investigate, despite villagers' insistence on wolf involvement. Ajit Pratap Singh, another Divisional Forest Officer, noted, ''The injuries observed suggest jackal or dog attacks, not wolves.''

With eight individuals dead and many more injured since mid-July, the forest department has managed to capture five of six man-eating wolves but remains vigilant to secure the area completely.

(With inputs from agencies.)