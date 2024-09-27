Tropical Storm John Drenches Acapulco, Surpassing Last Year's Hurricane Otis

As Tropical Storm John sluggishly advanced along Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday, its accumulated rainfall over four days significantly exceeded last year's Hurricane Otis, particularly in the home state of Acapulco. Alejandra Mendez, head of Mexico's national meteorological service, reported that more than 37 inches of rain have drenched southern Guerrero since Monday.

In stark contrast, Hurricane Otis, lethal and costly, brought less than 14 inches of rain over Guerrero. Otis rapidly intensified to Category 5, striking Acapulco with brute force. Meanwhile, John has oscillated between tropical storm and hurricane status, affecting a broader stretch of the southwestern coast.

Authorities attribute five deaths in Guerrero to John, mainly in the state's mountainous regions prone to landslides. As John hugs the coastline, the U.S. National Hurricane Center warns of catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides. The storm is positioned 55 miles west of Lazaro Cardenas and moves northwesternly at a mere 3 mph.

