Left Menu

Tropical Storm John Drenches Acapulco, Surpassing Last Year's Hurricane Otis

Tropical Storm John has inundated Mexico's Pacific coast, especially southern Guerrero, with 37 inches of rain since Monday, significantly more than last year's Hurricane Otis. The storm has caused five deaths and poses risks of flash flooding and mudslides, with slow movement northwesternly toward Michoacan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:11 IST
Tropical Storm John Drenches Acapulco, Surpassing Last Year's Hurricane Otis

As Tropical Storm John sluggishly advanced along Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday, its accumulated rainfall over four days significantly exceeded last year's Hurricane Otis, particularly in the home state of Acapulco. Alejandra Mendez, head of Mexico's national meteorological service, reported that more than 37 inches of rain have drenched southern Guerrero since Monday.

In stark contrast, Hurricane Otis, lethal and costly, brought less than 14 inches of rain over Guerrero. Otis rapidly intensified to Category 5, striking Acapulco with brute force. Meanwhile, John has oscillated between tropical storm and hurricane status, affecting a broader stretch of the southwestern coast.

Authorities attribute five deaths in Guerrero to John, mainly in the state's mountainous regions prone to landslides. As John hugs the coastline, the U.S. National Hurricane Center warns of catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides. The storm is positioned 55 miles west of Lazaro Cardenas and moves northwesternly at a mere 3 mph.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024