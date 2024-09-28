Left Menu

Alert in Bihar: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain and Flash Floods

Several districts in Bihar are on high alert as the IMD predicts heavy rain and potential flash floods. The state disaster management department has urged authorities to take preventive measures. Nearly 13.5 lakh people are already affected, with rivers overflowing due to continuous rainfall in both Bihar and Nepal.

An alert has been issued in several districts of Bihar as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rain and warned of potential flash floods, officials reported on Saturday.

The IMD bulletin, released on Friday, indicated that heavy rain is expected in areas such as West and East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Patna, Jehanabad, Madhubani, and Bhojpur.

The state disaster management department instructed district administrations to remain vigilant and take preventive measures in anticipation of the forecast. Meanwhile, around 12 districts along the Ganga, including Buxar and Bhojpur, are already experiencing flood conditions, affecting nearly 13.5 lakh people. Evacuations are ongoing, and flood alerts have been issued along the Kosi and Gandak rivers due to rising water levels from continuous rainfall and runoff from Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

