Left Menu

Fire Breaks Out at Morepen Laboratories in Himachal Pradesh

A fire erupted at the Morepen Laboratories factory in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported. The fire started on the lower floors and spread, causing workers to flee. The local fire department has largely controlled the blaze, but the cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-09-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:02 IST
Fire Breaks Out at Morepen Laboratories in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a medicine manufacturing factory in the Parwanoo area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Saturday morning, officials said.

However, no casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted in the factory of Morepen Laboratories, located in Sector 2, they added.

The fire began in the lower stories of the building and as it spread further, workers ran for their lives.

The local fire department team is on the spot, dousing the flames and has controlled the fire to a great extent, the officials said.

No injury or death has been reported so far, they said, adding that the cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024