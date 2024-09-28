Fire Breaks Out at Morepen Laboratories in Himachal Pradesh

A fire broke out at a medicine manufacturing factory in the Parwanoo area of Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Saturday morning, officials said.

However, no casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted in the factory of Morepen Laboratories, located in Sector 2, they added.

The fire began in the lower stories of the building and as it spread further, workers ran for their lives.

The local fire department team is on the spot, dousing the flames and has controlled the fire to a great extent, the officials said.

No injury or death has been reported so far, they said, adding that the cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With inputs from agencies.)