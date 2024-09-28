Tragic Wall Collapse in Gujarat Claims Young Life, Injures Three
In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Dahod district, a five-year-old boy passed away and three family members were injured when a wall of their house collapsed early Saturday morning. Heavy rains were cited as the cause of the collapse, which led to the family being buried under the rubble.
A tragic incident occurred in Gujarat's Dahod district early Saturday morning, claiming the life of a five-year-old boy and injuring three members of his family.
The mishap took place around 3 a.m. in Rachharda village when the wall of their kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rains, burying the sleeping family members under the debris.
While the young boy succumbed to his injuries, his mother and two younger siblings were injured and have been admitted to a government hospital for medical treatment.
