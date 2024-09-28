Tragic Wall Collapse in Gujarat Claims Young Life, Injures Three

A tragic incident occurred in Gujarat's Dahod district early Saturday morning, claiming the life of a five-year-old boy and injuring three members of his family.

The mishap took place around 3 a.m. in Rachharda village when the wall of their kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rains, burying the sleeping family members under the debris.

While the young boy succumbed to his injuries, his mother and two younger siblings were injured and have been admitted to a government hospital for medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)