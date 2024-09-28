Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse in Gujarat Claims Young Life, Injures Three

In a tragic incident in Gujarat's Dahod district, a five-year-old boy passed away and three family members were injured when a wall of their house collapsed early Saturday morning. Heavy rains were cited as the cause of the collapse, which led to the family being buried under the rubble.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dahod | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 12:56 IST
Tragic Wall Collapse in Gujarat Claims Young Life, Injures Three
Represtative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Gujarat's Dahod district early Saturday morning, claiming the life of a five-year-old boy and injuring three members of his family.

The mishap took place around 3 a.m. in Rachharda village when the wall of their kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rains, burying the sleeping family members under the debris.

While the young boy succumbed to his injuries, his mother and two younger siblings were injured and have been admitted to a government hospital for medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024