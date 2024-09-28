Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Rains Cause Road Closures and Infrastructure Damages

Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 27 roads and affected 131 power supply schemes. Naina Devi recorded the highest rainfall at 84.2 mm. The state has experienced significant losses, including 186 deaths and damages worth Rs 1,360 crore, since the monsoon began on June 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:09 IST
Himachal Pradesh Rains Cause Road Closures and Infrastructure Damages
heavy rainfall
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh officials reported that a total of 27 roads have been shut down for vehicular traffic due to ongoing rains. The highest impact was seen in Kangra with 10 roads closed.

Sporadic showers registered significant rainfall figures, with Naina Devi receiving 84.2 mm. The emergency operation centre highlighted 131 affected power supply schemes.

The monsoon has proven deadly, claiming 186 lives and causing Rs 1,360 crore in damages. The state's rainfall deficit currently stands at 18 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024