Himachal Pradesh Rains Cause Road Closures and Infrastructure Damages

Himachal Pradesh officials reported that a total of 27 roads have been shut down for vehicular traffic due to ongoing rains. The highest impact was seen in Kangra with 10 roads closed.

Sporadic showers registered significant rainfall figures, with Naina Devi receiving 84.2 mm. The emergency operation centre highlighted 131 affected power supply schemes.

The monsoon has proven deadly, claiming 186 lives and causing Rs 1,360 crore in damages. The state's rainfall deficit currently stands at 18 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies.)