Himachal Pradesh Rains Cause Road Closures and Infrastructure Damages
Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has led to the closure of 27 roads and affected 131 power supply schemes. Naina Devi recorded the highest rainfall at 84.2 mm. The state has experienced significant losses, including 186 deaths and damages worth Rs 1,360 crore, since the monsoon began on June 27.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:09 IST
Himachal Pradesh officials reported that a total of 27 roads have been shut down for vehicular traffic due to ongoing rains. The highest impact was seen in Kangra with 10 roads closed.
Sporadic showers registered significant rainfall figures, with Naina Devi receiving 84.2 mm. The emergency operation centre highlighted 131 affected power supply schemes.
The monsoon has proven deadly, claiming 186 lives and causing Rs 1,360 crore in damages. The state's rainfall deficit currently stands at 18 per cent.
