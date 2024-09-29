Hurricane Helene Devastates the US Southeast

Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded without shelter and awaiting rescue on Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people. The storm caused widespread destruction across the US Southeast and left millions without power.

“I've never seen so many people homeless as what I have right now,” said Janalea England of Steinhatchee, Florida, as she turned her commercial fish market into a storm donation site for friends and neighbors unable to get insurance on their homes. Helene blew ashore in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday with winds of 140 mph.

From there, it quickly moved through Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp described the scene as looking like “a bomb went off” after viewing splintered homes and debris-covered highways. Weakened, Helene soaked the Carolinas and Tennessee with torrential rains, sending creeks and rivers over their banks. Western North Carolina was isolated by landslides and flooding, and the closures delayed events such as East Tennessee State University's football game.

