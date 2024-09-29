Left Menu

Hurricane Helene Devastates the US Southeast

Hurricane Helene caused extensive destruction across the US Southeast, leaving millions without power and killing at least 64 people. The powerful storm led to significant flooding, property damage, and dramatic rescues, with recovery efforts ongoing. The financial impact is estimated between $95 billion and $110 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perry | Updated: 29-09-2024 09:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 08:50 IST
Hurricane Helene Devastates the US Southeast
Hurricane Carlotta
  • Country:
  • United States

Massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded without shelter and awaiting rescue on Saturday, as the cleanup began from a tempest that killed at least 64 people. The storm caused widespread destruction across the US Southeast and left millions without power.

“I've never seen so many people homeless as what I have right now,” said Janalea England of Steinhatchee, Florida, as she turned her commercial fish market into a storm donation site for friends and neighbors unable to get insurance on their homes. Helene blew ashore in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 4 hurricane late Thursday with winds of 140 mph.

From there, it quickly moved through Georgia, where Gov. Brian Kemp described the scene as looking like “a bomb went off” after viewing splintered homes and debris-covered highways. Weakened, Helene soaked the Carolinas and Tennessee with torrential rains, sending creeks and rivers over their banks. Western North Carolina was isolated by landslides and flooding, and the closures delayed events such as East Tennessee State University's football game.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024