U.S. Urges Global Condemnation of Iran's Missile Attack on Israel
The United States has called on nations worldwide to condemn Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller indicated no U.S. facilities were damaged and noted the lack of prior warning from Iran.
Updated: 02-10-2024 00:46 IST
The United States on Tuesday urged every nation to join in condemning Iran's recent ballistic missile attack on Israel. The State Department labeled the attack as brazen and unacceptable.
According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, there has been no reported damage to U.S. facilities resulting from the attack.
Miller also stated that Washington had no prior warning from the Iranian government about the missile launch.
