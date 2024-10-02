Parrot Pandemonium in Argentine Town

Hilario Ascasubi, a town near Argentina's eastern Atlantic coast, is experiencing an unusual crisis: a parrot invasion. Thousands of green-yellow-red parrots have descended upon the town, a predicament biologists attribute to deforestation in the nearby hills.

The birds' presence has led to numerous problems. They have been gnawing on the town's electric cables, resulting in frequent power outages. Additionally, their constant screeching and abundant droppings are severely disrupting daily life and driving the residents to their wits' end.

The situation underscores the broader implications of environmental changes and their unexpected impact on human settlements.

