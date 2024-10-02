Tragedy Strikes Dixon Family as Floods Ravage Asheville

The Dixon family never anticipated the peril when the creek behind their North Carolina home turned into an unstoppable torrent. Jessica Dixon stated that her father, George, was tragically swept away before they could safely evacuate.

Among the thousands in Asheville affected by Hurricane Helene's unprecedented inland journey, the Dixon family's tragedy resonates deeply. Weather experts describe Helene's rainfall as a rare event that devastated the picturesque mountain area, destroying infrastructure and cutting off essential services. Jessica recounted her harrowing experience from a friend's driveway in Asheville, close to her Swannanoa home which had never faced such extreme weather impacts until now.

George Dixon heroically instructed his family to flee as floodwaters filled their home. However, he was pulled away while retrieving his wife's purse. Clinging to a guitar case and a dresser for hours, the family barely survived the catastrophic flood event. Jessica later discovered her father's body entangled in debris downstream, a heart-wrenching end to their ordeal.

