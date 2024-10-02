Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon with Widespread Closures and Precautions

Taiwan shut down on Wednesday with offices, schools, and financial markets closed ahead of Typhoon Krathon's anticipated arrival, which is expected to bring storm surges and torrential rain.

The key port city of Kaohsiung, directly in the storm's path, urged residents to stay home and avoid the sea, rivers, and mountains, fearing a repeat of Typhoon Thelma in 1977. Most typhoons strike the eastern coast, but Krathon will land on the western plain.

Forecasts indicate Typhoon Krathon will hit between Kaohsiung and Tainan early Thursday, moving up the west coast towards Taipei. Cancellations include domestic and international flights. Despite weakening, the storm still poses threats of storm surges, strong winds, and rain as it nears the coast. Caution is high following the severe Typhoon Gaemi earlier this year. In Kaohsiung's Siaogang district, sandbag demand surged as residents recall the devastation from Thelma. Authorities distributed over 700 sandbags. Taiwan's defense ministry has more than 38,000 troops on standby, and the fire department reports 35 injuries, mostly in Taitung.

(With inputs from agencies.)