Hurricane Helene's Aftermath: A Long Road to Recovery

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Search-and-rescue teams have rescued hundreds of people and continue to scour western North Carolina for more survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm left roads washed out, bridges smashed, and power lines down.

The death toll stands at 162 across six states, with that number expected to rise as isolated towns are reached. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called the hurricane of "historic magnitude," estimating recovery could take years and cost billions.

President Biden promised swift federal assistance to the impacted regions, stressing the urgency of the situation. Hundreds remain missing, but it's hoped the number will decrease with restored telecommunications. Relief efforts include helicopter rescues and supply drops by the North Carolina National Guard.

(With inputs from agencies.)