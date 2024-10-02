Hurricane Helene's Aftermath: A Long Road to Recovery
Hurricane Helene has left a trail of destruction across six states, with 162 dead and 1.5 million homes and businesses without power. Recovery efforts are ongoing, with search-and-rescue teams working tirelessly. President Biden has pledged immediate support, and Homeland Security estimates a multibillion-dollar recovery that could take years.
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Search-and-rescue teams have rescued hundreds of people and continue to scour western North Carolina for more survivors in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm left roads washed out, bridges smashed, and power lines down.
The death toll stands at 162 across six states, with that number expected to rise as isolated towns are reached. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called the hurricane of "historic magnitude," estimating recovery could take years and cost billions.
President Biden promised swift federal assistance to the impacted regions, stressing the urgency of the situation. Hundreds remain missing, but it's hoped the number will decrease with restored telecommunications. Relief efforts include helicopter rescues and supply drops by the North Carolina National Guard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Approves Special Order to Accelerate Hawke’s Bay Weather Recovery Efforts
Typhoon Yagi Devastates Myanmar: Death Toll Rises Amid Civil War
Lebanon's health minister says death toll in exploding pagers attack on Hezbollah has risen to 12, reports AP.
Central Europe Grapples with Devastating Floods: Death Toll Rises to 23
EU Pledges Billions in Flood Aid to Central Europe Amid Rising Death Toll