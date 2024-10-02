Union Environment Ministry Outlines Forestry Activities to Manage Natural Disasters
The Union Environment Ministry issued guidelines to allow other government departments to carry out forestry activities in emergencies where the state forest department lacks expertise. The guidelines address measures to prevent and manage disasters like forest fires, including fire lines, soil, and water conservation work, with oversight from the state forest department.
The Union Environment Ministry has released new guidelines permitting other government departments to undertake forestry activities during emergencies when the state forest department lacks the necessary technical expertise. These measures aim to prevent and manage natural disasters in forest areas.
The guidelines were issued in response to a request from Uttarakhand's chief secretary, who sought effective disaster management strategies for regions prone to forest fires. The guidelines recommend conducting mock drills for forest staff and permit soil and water conservation efforts by other government bodies.
Permitted activities include creating fire lines and building conservation structures. Approval from the state's forest department and the Divisional Forest Officer is required before commencing work, and no harm should come to plants or animals except for necessary pruning. Costs will be borne by the implementing department, and the legal status of the forest will remain unchanged, with any new structures continuing to belong to the forest department.
