Taiwan Braces for Typhoon Krathon: Airports, Schools Shut Down as Precaution

Taiwan has suspended flights, shut down schools, offices, and financial markets as Typhoon Krathon approaches. The storm, though weakened, continues to pose threats of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges. Officials have urged residents to take precautions, reminiscing about the devastating Typhoon Thelma of 1977.

Taiwan came to a standstill on Wednesday, with flights grounded and schools, offices, and financial markets closed in anticipation of Typhoon Krathon's arrival. The storm has already claimed one life and brought torrential rains to the island's southern regions.

Despite weakening, Krathon still poses substantial threats of a storm surge, strong winds, and heavy rainfall, especially as it nears Taiwan's coastline. Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai warned that although the typhoon would lose power upon landfall, it would still bring intense weather conditions.

Authorities remain vigilant, recalling Typhoon Thelma from 1977, which wreaked havoc and caused significant loss of life. Over 10,000 evacuations have been initiated, and more than 38,000 troops are on standby. Meanwhile, TSMC, a major chipmaker, expects minimal impact on its operations.

