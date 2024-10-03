Left Menu

Witnessing the Celestial 'Ring of Fire': A Once-in-a-Lifetime Eclipse Experience

The annular 'ring of fire' eclipse on Wednesday captivated onlookers in select regions, including Easter Island and parts of Chile and Argentina. This celestial event created an extraordinary view, with enthusiastic crowds gathering to witness the moon partially cover the sun, leaving a bright ring-like antumbra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 04:30 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 04:30 IST
Witnessing the Celestial 'Ring of Fire': A Once-in-a-Lifetime Eclipse Experience

On Wednesday afternoon, a rare astronomical event unfolded over the Pacific Ocean with an annular 'ring of fire' eclipse, casting a mesmerizing spectacle over select locales such as Easter Island and parts of southern Chile and Argentina.

Among the eager observers was Rocio Garcia, who highlighted the unique experience of witnessing the eclipse against the backdrop of Easter Island's iconic Moai statues. Annular eclipses occur when the moon is too far from Earth to completely obscure the sun, leaving a glowing ring of light known as an antumbra.

With an estimated 175,000 individuals in the path of this celestial phenomenon, attendees like Easter Island resident Alejandra Astudillo described the event as thrilling. As NASA confirmed, the southern half of South America and parts of Antarctica and Hawaii observed a partial eclipse, marking an extraordinary moment for astronomy enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024