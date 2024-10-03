Taiwan Braces for Impact: Weakened Typhoon Krathon Approaches

Taiwan is preparing for the arrival of Typhoon Krathon, which, despite weakening, has resulted in two fatalities. As a precaution, the island has shut down for a second consecutive day, grounding flights and closing financial markets. The typhoon is expected to make landfall around midday near Kaohsiung as a weaker category 2 storm. Authorities have issued warnings for torrential rain and potential storm surges along the coast.

Residents of Kaohsiung, a city with a population of 2.7 million, have been alerted via text messages to seek shelter from gusts exceeding 160 kph. Two casualties have been reported due to the storm's approach, both occurring on the island's mountainous and less densely populated east coast. One man fell while trimming a tree, and another's vehicle was struck by a falling rock.

Forecasts suggest that the typhoon will gradually weaken into a tropical depression by late Friday as it moves across Taiwan's western plains. All domestic flights have been canceled for a second day, along with numerous international ones. Taiwan's financial markets have also remained closed. While typhoons typically impact Taiwan's eastern coast, Krathon's path towards the west coast is unusual. The Kaohsiung government is taking extra precautions reminiscing the impact of the 1977 Typhoon Thelma that caused significant devastation.

