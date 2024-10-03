Leslie: Atlantic's Emerging Threat
Tropical Storm Leslie developed in the eastern Atlantic and is projected to possibly escalate into a hurricane by the weekend. With no coastal warnings, it poses no immediate threat. The storm comes as people in the US Southeast recover from Hurricane Helene, which caused significant destruction.
Tropical Storm Leslie has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, and meteorologists predict that it could intensify into a hurricane by the weekend.
Forecasters indicate that no coastal watches or warnings are currently in effect, as Leslie is not considered a land threat at this time.
Positioned 490 miles southwest of Cabo Verde, the storm follows devastation in the US Southeast due to Hurricane Helene, which left many without essential services.
