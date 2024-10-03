Unveiling Cosmic Wonders: Discoveries from the Sky to the Fly

A spectacular 'ring of fire' solar eclipse graced the Pacific, specifically Easter Island and parts of Patagonia, offering a breathtaking natural phenomenon where the moon partially obscured the sun.

Breaking new ground in neurobiology, scientists have mapped the entire brain of a fruit fly, revealing over 50 million connections among 139,000 neurons. This achievement could illuminate the wiring of animal and human brains.

The James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled detailed insights into Pluto's moon Charon, discovering carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide on its surface, alongside known water ice and organic materials, broadening our understanding of celestial compositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)