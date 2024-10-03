Left Menu

Unveiling Cosmic Wonders: Discoveries from the Sky to the Fly

Recent advancements in science include a rare solar eclipse over Easter Island, mapping of fruit fly brain connections, the discovery of a planet orbiting Barnard's star, and revelations about Pluto's moon Charon through the Webb telescope. These findings enhance our understanding of the cosmos and biological worlds.

Updated: 03-10-2024 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A spectacular 'ring of fire' solar eclipse graced the Pacific, specifically Easter Island and parts of Patagonia, offering a breathtaking natural phenomenon where the moon partially obscured the sun.

Breaking new ground in neurobiology, scientists have mapped the entire brain of a fruit fly, revealing over 50 million connections among 139,000 neurons. This achievement could illuminate the wiring of animal and human brains.

The James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled detailed insights into Pluto's moon Charon, discovering carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide on its surface, alongside known water ice and organic materials, broadening our understanding of celestial compositions.

