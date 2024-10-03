Left Menu

Premium Housing Demand Boosts Sales in Major Indian Cities

Housing sales in eight major Indian cities increased by 5% during July-September 2024, driven largely by demand for premium homes above Rs 1 crore. While cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata saw significant growth, sales in Delhi-NCR experienced a 7% decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:08 IST
Premium Housing Demand Boosts Sales in Major Indian Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Housing sales in eight major Indian cities rose by 5% in the third quarter of 2024, signaling a renewed interest in premium homes, according to Knight Frank India. The real estate consultant highlighted a strong demand for homes priced above Rs 1 crore.

While Mumbai led with 24,222 units sold, marking a 9% increase year-on-year, Delhi-NCR witnessed a 7% decline in sales to 12,976 units. Bengaluru recorded the highest year-on-year growth among larger markets, with an 11% increase.

Contrasting data from Anarock and PropEquity suggested a drop in total sales across major cities for the same period. Challenges continue in the affordable housing segment due to availability and affordability issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024