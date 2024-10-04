Left Menu

Cosmic Wonders: Eclipse, Neurobiology, and New Planet Discovery

A solar eclipse showcased a 'ring of fire' over Easter Island and Patagonia, while scientists achieved a neurobiological milestone by mapping the fruit fly brain. Additionally, a new rocky planet was found orbiting Barnard's star, exciting researchers studying nearby potential habitable worlds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 10:31 IST
A spectacular 'ring of fire' eclipse illuminated the skies over Easter Island and Patagonia on Wednesday, as the moon obscured most of the sun across the Pacific Ocean. Only a few locations, including parts of Chile and Argentina, witnessed the remarkable event that lasted mere minutes.

In a pioneering neurobiological development, scientists have successfully mapped the entire brain of an adult fruit fly. Revealing over 50 million neural connections among 139,000 neurons, this research aims to understand brain wiring and may advance brain mapping across species, offering insights into human brain function.

Astronomers have identified a new rocky planet in orbit around Barnard's star, which lies just 6 light years away from our solar system. This red dwarf star, much smaller and less luminous than our sun, hosts a planet with a mass about 40% of Earth's, likely fueling interest in nearby habitable worlds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

