Scientists Develop Polymer Nanocomposite-Based Road Safety Sensor to Prevent Accidents at High-Risk Turns

In a breakthrough for road safety technology, scientists have developed a prototype of a road safety sensor that can be implanted at dangerous turning points where accidents frequently occur. This innovative sensor is crafted from a new polymer nanocomposite that possesses both pressure sensing and energy harvesting capabilities, potentially revolutionizing how high-risk areas on roads are managed.

Developed by researchers from the Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences (CeNS), Bengaluru, the prototype operates on the principle of the piezoelectric effect, enabling it to generate energy from pressure applied by passing vehicles. This energy can be stored and used to power electronic devices, adding to the sustainability of the system. The sensor prototype is designed to be implanted 100 meters before acute and fatal road curves, alerting drivers of approaching vehicles through visual signals on a screen, significantly reducing accident risks at such points.

The polymer nanocomposite used for this sensor is made from vanadium disulfide (VS₂), a transition metal dichalcogenide, which enhances the piezoelectric properties of polymers. The researchers synthesized VS₂, known for its high surface charge, and incorporated it into poly(vinylidene difluoride) (PVDF), a widely-used piezoelectric polymer. This combination allows the nanocomposite films to effectively sense pressure and harvest energy. The impact of the nanoparticle’s surface charge on the piezoelectric performance was carefully studied, further improving the material’s efficiency.

In addition to the road safety sensor, a laboratory-scale demonstration was conducted, showcasing its utility in a smart door setup. This demonstrates the broader applications of the nanocomposite beyond road safety, as the material can also be used in flexible, portable, and wearable energy-generating devices.

The study, which highlights the potential of PVDF-VS₂ nanocomposites for long-term energy harvesting and pressure sensing, was published in the Journal of Material Chemistry A, and an Indian patent application has been filed. The research is part of a larger project titled "Materials for Self-Powered Energy Generating and Pressure Sensing Devices," funded by the Department of Science and Technology under the INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship Programme.

This innovative sensor has the potential to enhance road safety significantly while contributing to sustainable energy solutions in the growing era of artificial intelligence and smart infrastructure.