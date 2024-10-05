Left Menu

Fascinating Finds: Child Sacrifices, Solar Eclipses, and Extinct Birds

Recent discoveries span the ancient and modern worlds: In Peru, a child sacrifice site reveals ritual practices from 600 years ago. A 'ring of fire' solar eclipse wows few spectators across Easter Island and Patagonia. Meanwhile, a study highlights the extinction of 610 bird species caused by human activity.

In northern Peru, archaeologists have uncovered a haunting discovery: the remains of nearly four dozen children believed to have been ritually sacrificed over six centuries ago. The site, located in an empty lot near Trujillo, exhibits clear signs of ceremonial practice, with cuts found on the sternums and ribs of many remains, according to lead archaeologist Julio Asencio.

A celestial spectacle captivated observers as a rare annular solar eclipse formed a 'ring of fire' in the skies above Easter Island and southern Patagonia. This fleeting event, visible only to a select few locales, occurred as the moon obscured most of the sun, leaving behind a striking halo of light.

Research into avian extinction traces the loss of 610 bird species over the last 130,000 years, highlighting the profound ecological impacts driven by human expansion. The study attributes this crisis to human-related factors, citing examples like the iconic Dodo of Mauritius and the recently extinct Kauaʻi ʻōʻō from Hawaii.

