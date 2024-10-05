PM Modi Launches Major Infrastructure Projects in Maharashtra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated developments worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Maharashtra, including key projects like the Thane Integral Ring Metro and Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension. Aiming to boost urban mobility, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 extension and Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area were also highlighted.
In a significant move to enhance urban infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation for pivotal projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Maharashtra. Notable among these are the Thane Integral Ring Metro and the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension.
The prime minister also inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3. This extension, valued at approximately Rs 14,120 crore, is set to improve transit connections within Mumbai. It features 10 new stations to facilitate daily commute for around 12 lakh passengers.
Additionally, the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project's commencement was announced, focusing on significant infrastructure enhancements. The PM's initiatives represent a robust commitment to addressing the region's growing transportation demands.
